Visitor Restrictions Now In Place At Community Memorial Healthcare Marysville

Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and staff. In an effort to prevent the spread of viral infectious diseases, we are implementing restrictions for visiting patients in the hospital, effective immediately.

No visitors will be permitted to any of our hospital patients. Exceptions will be made on an individual case-by-case basis.

In the event an exception is needed, visitors are limited to immediate family members, and no one who is ill (has symptoms including fever or chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, cough, stuffy or runny nose, headache, or fatigue) will be permitted.

Visitors will be asked to check in at the Nurses’ Station before and after visiting.

If you are visiting, please limit your movement within the hospital to areas necessary to visit your family member.

These restrictions apply to all patients in all areas of the hospital, including waiting room areas, and are effective until further notice. Restrictions also apply to staff members and their families.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking community members without business in the hospital and those who have completed their appointments to refrain from gathering in the hallways or cafeteria.

By restricting visitors in this way, we can help protect patients and others who are most susceptible to contracting viral or infectious diseases. We realize this may cause inconvenience for some people, but are taking this step in the best interest of the health of our patients, staff and potential visitors. Please help us limit the spread so we can continue to care for our community.

In addition to enforcing these restrictions, each of us can make a difference to help reduce the spread of illnesses by taking a few simple steps, including staying home if you are sick, regularly washing your hands, covering your cough, and contacting your healthcare provider before going to a clinic or emergency department.