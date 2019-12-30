Parkinson’s Support Group Now Offered Locally

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) is partnering with Meadowlark continuing care retirement community, Manhattan, to offer a local Parkinson’s support group via Zoom live video as part of Meadowlark’s monthly Parkinson’s program. Area Parkinson’s patients and their families can now come to the monthly program broadcast via live video in the CMH South Plaza conference room, 708 N. 18th St. Marysville, instead of traveling the distance to Manhattan. The program is normally held on the first Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m., however due to the New Year holiday, the first program will be Thursday, January 9th at 2:30 p.m.

This month’s program will be “Let’s Talk: Sharing Details of Your Parkinson’s Journey with Family & Friends”, and presented by Marcie Lechtenberg, Ph.D., LMFT, who is the clinic director at the K-State Family Center. The program is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is necessary.

“We look forward to bringing this excellent programming closer to home for our local patients,” said Ashley Kracht, CMH public relations director. “Parkinson’s Education Group of the Flint Hills” will join other educational and support group programs including Sterling Connection educational lunch bunch for seniors, Loss of a Child grief support group, general bereavement grief support group, La Leche League nursing support group, and an Alzheimer’s Association support group.

For questions about attending this month’s Parkinson’s program, please contact Kracht at (785) 562-4379, or Michelle Haub, Meadowlark Special Programs Leader, at (785) 323-3899.