Annual Ghost Tours To Haunt Fort Riley October 26

The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR, will offer the 23rd annual Ghost Tours Saturday, October 26, from 4 – 9 p.m.

Parking will be available west of Cavalry Parade Field, off Pleasanton Avenue. Tours will be on foot and the route will accommodate strollers.

The walking tours will begin every 20 minutes and are free and open to the public. Each tour will last from one hour to one hour and thirty minutes.

Costumed storytellers will guide visitors around historic main post while narrating iconic classics like The Lady in Chains and The Custer House Teddy Bear Ghost, as well as stories from the 2014 Ghost Book.

Guests may purchase a Fast Pass for $5 to move to the front of the line. To get a Fast Pass visit https://squareup.com/store/HASFR/. Books that tell the stories of ghosts at Fort Riley will also be available for purchase. All proceeds support HASFR.

For more information about the tours, visit http://www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tours.html or email hasfrghostess@gmail.com.

Under the Trusted Traveler Pilot Program, Department of Defense ID cardholders may escort up to seven guests in a vehicle who do not have a DoD ID card. All guests 16 years of age and older in the vehicle must present a valid government-issued photo ID. All other visitors will need to get a visitor pass from the Visitor Control Center near the Henry Gate at Exit 301 off of I-70. The VCC is open seven days a week and closes at 4 p.m. on weekends. For details about access procedures, call 785-239-2982 or visit https://home.army.mil/riley/.