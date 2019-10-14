Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/7/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Steve Boyda of Marysville was present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:38 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the tax abatements presented for a total of $1,753.59. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Supervising Coordinator Larry Polson met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Newman Signs, Jamestown, ND

For 90 road sign blades

$1,469.20-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108993

Schwab Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For Engineering services – Bridge Repair Design N of Waterville

$4,662.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108991

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the leased skid loader is a total loss with a bent mainframe. We are required to carry liability insurance on leased equipment, therefore, we will file an insurance claim.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Supervising Coordinator Larry Polson reported they had to close a bridge on 29th Rd N of Bison Road, also known as the St. Bridget Spur. The bridge will need to be replaced. Bids will be sent out for bridge packages and will likely accept the bid that can deliver the steel in a timely manner. This is a very well traveled road and will need to be replaced as soon as possible. The Board discussed talking to the adjoining landowners to look into the possibility of putting in a shoefly until the bridge can be replaced.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they will be putting out bids for a new grader by the end of the year.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 9:09 a.m. for 5 minutes for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board and Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson has announced his retirement from the department after 43 years effective November 30, 2019.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of October 7, 2019. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate accounts. Unanimous.

Westar Energy services at 2 lift stations located

At 200 Benjamin, 408 E 3rd St, Home, KS $125.31

Linda Weber, wages & expenses $191.37

Dustin Tormondson, wages $184.70

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchases orders. Unanimous.

Rainbow International Restoration, Marysville, KS

For Strip & wax back room, hallway, craft room, etc.

$3,270.80-Aging Special Fund-P.O. #6019

GSK

For Vaccines – Shingrix

$1,384.94-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #6045

GSK

For Vaccines – Engerix B, Rotarix, Boostrix

$6,760.62-Heath Dept. Fund-P.O. #6046

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (September 2019)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6035

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 9:31 a.m. for 10 minutes for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board, Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session with County Counselor Jason Brinegar at 9:45 a.m. for 20 minutes to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risk. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to extend executive session at 10:05 a.m. for 5 additional minutes for the same reason with the same person’s present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to accept the Engagement of Legal Services of James Neeld with Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C. as special counsel in the event it is necessary. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar advised the Board that he has a hearing set tomorrow to approve the tax sale.

Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions met with the Board to update on the progress of Phase 1 of the IT plan. The updating of the Sonic Firewalls is scheduled for next week. The next step will be moving forward with the antivirus. Craig will attend the Dept. Head Meeting on October 21 to be available to answer any questions.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to present her quarterly report. She said she has been very busy this summer.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She presented Resolution #20-19-10-07-1 declaring certain delinquent personal property taxes to be dormant and uncollectible, pursuant to KSA 79-2101.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-19-10-07-1 declaring 2 personal property tax records to be dormant and uncollectible for the total tax amount of $589.85. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn the meeting at 11:09 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.