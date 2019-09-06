Cloud Co. CC To Host Second Annual Drive Electric Event

Electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts are invited to Cloud County Community College’s second annual Drive Electric event on Thursday, Sept. 19. The event will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in parking lot four at the college’s Concordia campus.

The event will highlight the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of electric cars during the week of September 14-22. The event is part of the ninth annual National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today’s widespread availability of plug-in vehicles.

Electric cars will also be available throughout the week, from 8-10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Cloud wants to promote all things renewable, so electric cars fit the bill perfectly,” said CCCC Renewable Energy instructor Andrew Clark. “Come by and get information about modern electric cars – you may be surprised.”

One Tesla plug-in vehicle, as well as a Chevy Bolt will be available for test ride-and-drives, and EV chargers and products will be on display. There will also be giveaways and additional information for those who attend.

Cloud County’s event is one of more than 280 across the country where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors have electric car parades, “tailpipe-free” tailgate parties, launches of new public electric vehicle charging stations, and other public events.

Cloud County’s Renewable Energy department is organizing the event. Plug In America, the Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association are national organizers. To register for Cloud County’s Drive Electric event, visit https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1680.

For more information about Concordia’s Drive Electric Week, contact Clark at aclark@cloud.edu, or call 785.243.1435, ext. 389.