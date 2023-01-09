Governor Laura Kelly Sworn Into Office for Second Term

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were sworn into office in a ceremony outside the Kansas State Capitol. The Kelly Administration now begins its second term in office.

Governor Kelly first became the 48th governor of Kansas on January 14, 2019, pledging to rebuild Kansas by reaching across the aisle. Since then, she has worked with a bipartisan group of legislators to fully fund schools, axe the sales tax on food, close the Bank of KDOT, and recruit the largest economic development project in state history.

Governor Kelly began her second term by celebrating the Kansas spirit of “neighbor-helping-neighbor” and calling on the state’s elected leaders to embody the same civility and unity.

“We’re often told that there’s ‘a fork in the road’ and you have to make a choice – you can either go right or you can go left. I believe that’s a false choice. I believe the best choice is right down the middle of that road,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

“Because the middle of the road is where left and right come together; where well-intentioned people who hold different positions find common ground. Nobody gets everything they want, everyone gets something they want, and progress is made. That’s how life works. It’s how government should work too.”

Governor Kelly also shared her vision for her second term.

“Our North Star is this: To make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family,” Governor Kelly said. “Where you can see opportunity for yourself, for your children, and for your grandchildren.”

Read a full copy of Governor Kelly’s remarks as prepared for delivery here.