Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Sworn Into Office for Second Term

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were sworn into office in a ceremony outside the Kansas State Capitol. The Kelly Administration now begins its second term in office.

Governor Kelly first became the 48th governor of Kansas on January 14, 2019, pledging to rebuild Kansas by reaching across the aisle. Since then, she has worked with a bipartisan group of legislators to fully fund schools, axe the sales tax on food, close the Bank of KDOT, and recruit the largest economic development project in state history.

Governor Kelly began her second term by celebrating the Kansas spirit of “neighbor-helping-neighbor” and calling on the state’s elected leaders to embody the same civility and unity.

“We’re often told that there’s ‘a fork in the road’ and you have to make a choice – you can either go right or you can go left. I believe that’s a false choice.  I believe the best choice is right down the middle of that road,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

“Because the middle of the road is where left and right come together; where well-intentioned people who hold different positions find common ground.  Nobody gets everything they want, everyone gets something they want, and progress is made. That’s how life works. It’s how government should work too.”

Governor Kelly also shared her vision for her second term.

“Our North Star is this: To make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family,” Governor Kelly said. “Where you can see opportunity for yourself, for your children, and for your grandchildren.”

Read a full copy of Governor Kelly’s remarks as prepared for delivery here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

