Cloud Co. CC To Be Host To College Fair

High school students will be able to visit with more than 35 colleges and universities from Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma at Cloud County Community College during a college fair on Thursday, Oct. 3. The free event, from 9-10:30 a.m., will be in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The event is an official Kansas College Planning Conference and is sponsored by the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (KACRAO). These conferences throughout the state give high school students the opportunity to visit with college representatives from across the state and nation.

Colleges and universities who will be at the college fair are: Baker, Barton County Community College, Benedictine College, Bethany, Butler Community College, Coffeyville Community College, Colby Community College, Columbia College, Cowley College, Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College, Fort Hays State University, Garden City Community College, Hays Academy of Hair Design, Hesston College, Highland Community College, Hutchinson Community College, Kansas State University, Kansas Wesleyan, Manhattan Area Technical College, McPherson College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Newman, North Central Kansas Technical College, Northwest Technical College, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Ottawa University, Pittsburg State, Salina Area Technical College, Sterling, University of Kansas, Washburn Institute of Technology, Washburn University, Wichita State, and Cloud County Community College.

KACRAO is partnering with GoToCollegeFairs.com to provide students with the option to create a personalized barcode to replace the process of filling out inquiry cards for each college. This leads to more personal and beneficial conversations between the students and college representatives. To learn more, or create a personalized barcode, visit www.GoToCollegeFairs.com.