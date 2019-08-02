Nemaha Co. To Host Congressman Watkins; Lt. Gov. Rogers August 5th

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

United States Congressman Steve Watkins will host a Nemaha County town hall meeting Monday, August 5th from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Seneca Free Library community room. The public is invited.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers will be in Sabetha Monday evening, August 5th as part of the office of prosperity listening tour. The 90-minute facilitated conversation will allow local residents a chance to share and discuss what prosperity looks like to them, and guide future decisions. The meeting open to the public Monday, begins at 6 p.m. at the Main Event, 16 Main Street in Sabetha, and will include brief comments, and follow with breakout sessions to outline comments. One final stop is planned in Dodge City, concluding a 12-stop tour of the state.