Marshall County Commission Special Meeting (Budget Workshop) – 7/19/19 & 7/23/2019

The Board of Marshall County commissioners met in Special Session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member, County Clerk Sandra Wilson, Scot Loyd and Jamie Siess with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC for Budget Workshop for the 2020 Marshall County Budget. Paul Kessinger from the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 11:26 a.m. and left the meeting at 11:46 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:34 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Mr. Loyd has reviewed the current budget and will now meet with the department heads to discuss their budget requests and get some more insight into the county finances. Mr. Loyd recommended that the Board work through the individual department budget requests, look at overall budget requests and then make a decision regarding any cost of living increases at that time.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig reviewed his budget requests with the Board and Mr. Loyd. Mr. Craig indicated that he did not include any cost of living increases in his budget.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave reviewed his budget request with the Board & Mr. Loyd. He indicated that he included $75/month cost of living raise. The Sheriff’s department currently has 24 employees.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and Health Department Office Manager Mary Weeks met with the Board & Mr. Loyd to review the budget request. The health department currently has 4 nurses on staff and 2 office workers.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board & Mr. Loyd to review her budget requests for Agency on Aging, Aging KDOT & Title IIIC.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker reviewed her budget request with the Board and Mr. Loyd, there were no changes to her request.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board and Mr. Loyd to review her budget request.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board and Mr. Loyd to review her budget request. They did discuss possibly increasing her request due to updating the county parcel lines. The Board will discuss this further as they proceed through the budget process.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented the budget request for the County Clerk and for Election. A few adjustments were made from previous year but it was the consensus of the Board, Mr. Loyd and Mrs. Wilson that not knowing what to expect it would be best to not make a lot of adjustments this year.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek presented her budget request to the Board. The total budget request is $204,050 which is a $17,650 decrease.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board and Mr. Loyd to review his budget request. There were a few minor changes made to the original request.

Commissioner Barbara Kickhaefer left the meeting at 1:17 p.m.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 2:30 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, July 22, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.

July 23, 2019

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special Session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member, County Clerk Sandra Wilson, Scot Loyd & Jamie Siess with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd, LLC for continued 2020 Budget Workshop. Ken Kickhaefer was present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at 9:25 a.m. and left the meeting around 10:30 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Mr. Loyd presented a working document for the 2020 Budget to each commissioner, County Clerk Sandra Wilson and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker. Mr. Loyd gave the Board several recommendations regarding consolidation of some funds under the County General budget. Mr. Loyd explained the County valuation and how the current tax lid can and will affect the budget.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and County Sheriff Dan Hargrave met with the Board to discuss the Sheriff’s Reserve fund. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker was trying to get clarification on what is appropriate to deposit into this fund vs. depositing dollars back into the Sheriff’s fund under the General Fund for the purposes of reimbursement. Tyler Boxberger of Reese & Novelly previously advised that reimbursements should be deposited back into the funds they were paid out of, not a different fund. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker was just getting clarification for future deposits from the Sheriff’s department.

The Board and Mr. Loyd briefly discussed the budget requests from outside agencies for appropriations.

Mr. Loyd will continue to input data and will send updated information to the Board for review. Tentatively the budget hearing will be scheduled for August 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Mr. Loyd will likely make another visit to the Board to finalize the budget. This might be done via phone conference, it just depends on what type of work still needs to be done upon receiving the final draft of the 2020 Budget.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the Special Meeting at 12:00 p.m. Unanimous. The Board will meet for their next regularly scheduled meeting on July 29, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m.