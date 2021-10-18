73.5 F
Salina
Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 10/14/2021

By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special session in the Honorable Lewis L. McLaughlin Courtroom with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, Sheriff Tim Ackerman, County Health Nurses Sue Rhodes, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. There were 22 people present to observe the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Commissioner Bramhall announced that there would be no public comment section due to the fact that this is a special meeting and public comment is not on the agenda.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session in the Board meeting room for 20 minutes at 8:33 a.m. for attorney-client privileged discussions to discuss the subject of Covid 19 Protocols regarding positive tests and close contacts of those with a positive test under K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(2) with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook, Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Health Nurse Sue Rhodes present to return to open session in the Courtroom at 8:53 a.m. Unanimous.

The Board returned to open session in the Courtroom. County Counselor Jason Brinegar made a statement regarding the KDHE rules for the State of Kansas are also the rules for Marshall County. There is no authority to turn over any part of the County to another County. The County does not have the authority to adopt test to stay/test to play.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the Special meeting at 9:06 a.m. Unanimous.

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/11/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.