Marshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 10/14/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special session in the Honorable Lewis L. McLaughlin Courtroom with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, Sheriff Tim Ackerman, County Health Nurses Sue Rhodes, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. There were 22 people present to observe the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Commissioner Bramhall announced that there would be no public comment section due to the fact that this is a special meeting and public comment is not on the agenda.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session in the Board meeting room for 20 minutes at 8:33 a.m. for attorney-client privileged discussions to discuss the subject of Covid 19 Protocols regarding positive tests and close contacts of those with a positive test under K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(2) with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook, Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Health Nurse Sue Rhodes present to return to open session in the Courtroom at 8:53 a.m. Unanimous.

The Board returned to open session in the Courtroom. County Counselor Jason Brinegar made a statement regarding the KDHE rules for the State of Kansas are also the rules for Marshall County. There is no authority to turn over any part of the County to another County. The County does not have the authority to adopt test to stay/test to play.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the Special meeting at 9:06 a.m. Unanimous.