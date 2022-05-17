Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Kansas News

KDWP Commission to Hold Special Meeting

By: Derek Nester

Kansas City – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will host a special meeting on Friday, May 27, 2022, via ZOOM for the sole purpose of introducing two items related to recently-passed legislation, as well as voting on three items that are time sensitive. All items being discussed and/or voted upon are as follows:

  • KAR 115-2-1. Amount of fees – Due to the passage of House Bill 2456, KDWP staff are requesting an amendment to KAR 115-2-1 to allow for two new lifetime licenses: one for kids age 5 or younger, with a maximum fee of $300; and one for kids 6 through 7 years of age with a maximum fee of $500.
  • KAR 115-9-3. Purchase of lifetime licenses without hunter education certificate – Due to the passage of House Bill 2456, KDWP staff are requesting an amendment to KAR 115-9-3 to include the new kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license with the other categories of lifetime hunting licenses, which may be purchased prior to obtaining a hunter education certificate.

  • KAR 115-25-9. Deer; open season, bag limit, and permits – Commissioners will vote on deer open season dates for the 2022/2023 archery, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons, bag limits and number of permits per unit.
  • KAR 115-25-7. Antelope; open season, bag limit, and permits ­– Commissioners will vote on antelope open season dates for the 2022 archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons, bag limit and number of permits per unit.
  • KAR 115-25-8. Elk; open season, bag limit, and permits – Commissioners will vote on elk open season dates for the 2022/2023 archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons, bag limit and number of permits per unit and subunit.

The special meeting will be called to order promptly at 3:30 p.m. For video/audio streaming of the meeting, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission.

The next regular Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Flory Meeting Hall West in Lawrence.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

