Herkimer Man Charged With Postal Theft

TOPEKA, KAN. – A grand jury today returned indictments against two Kansas postal employees charged in separate cases with stealing mail, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Stacy A. Vasko, 31, Salina, Kan., was charged with two counts of theft by a postal employee. The indictment alleged she stole gift cards from the mail. The crimes were alleged to have occurred in February and April 2019 in Brookville, Kan.

In a separate case, Timothy J. Pacha, 28, Herkimer, Kan., was charged with one count of stealing mail and one count of destroying or detaining mail. The crimes are alleged to have occurred from January to April 2019 in Marysville, Kan.

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney is prosecuting.