“Identity Fraud & Theft Protection” Topic for August Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, for the monthly Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. The topic will be “Identity Fraud & Theft Protection for Seniors”, presented by the Marysville Police Department.

“We get a lot of questions about how to determine legitimacy, and how to protect yourself against identity theft,” said Todd Ackerman, Marysville Chief of Police. “This program will talk about how to spot potential scams, what to do if you find yourself a target, and how to guard against identity theft.”

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.