Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/22/19

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

The Marysville City Council met Monday and approved unanimously repealing an ordinance that limited liquor store sales on Sundays, and some holidays. The repeal will allow Sunday sales from noon – 8, as well as Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The repeal ordinance will take effect 60 days after final publishing, pending a protest petition, which could bring the matter to a public ballot if submitted.

Approval was given to move forward with a grant application toward a new fire station. A contract with B.G. Consultants for $7,500 was approved, and they will draft plans for a $1.2 million facility, to be located just east of Feldhausen Field on city owned property on north 20th Street. If successful, a community development block grant would fund up to $600,000 of the cost. It is expected that a public meeting on the project will be scheduled in mid-September.

A recommendation from the Police and Fire Committee to revise the city prohibition on barb wire fence within city limits was rejected on a 2-6 vote. The matter had been discussed previously after a resident complained about a neighboring fence that was built some years ago on a property that was later annexed. The revision would have withheld enforcement on existing fences but prohibited new construction. Councilman Todd Frye argued that an oversight on enforcement was no excuse to change the rules. Jason Barnes also spoke in favor of maintaining the current ordinance. It was noted that under current rules, a waiver may be filed with the city zoning administrator, whose decision may be appealed to the council. An extension of the waiver deadline to August 1, 2020 was approved 6-2.

Council approved a single bid of nearly $100,000 for a new force main for the sewer system, which was double initial cost estimates, but below the engineers estimate. Work is to begin this week on highway repair on U.S. 36 near 19th Street and should take a matter of days. The contractor has chosen to wait until spring to begin phase one of the U.S. Highway 77 project. A grant application for phase two, which would have continued additional work widening the U.S. 77/36 intersection was denied, with just 20 of 96 applicants chosen for funding.

Council approved going out for bids to replace the bathrooms at city hall. An ordinance regulating installation of small cell phone towers within city limits was approved, with height restrictions lowered from 60’ to 30’ maximum. Additional meetings are planned with engineers regarding options for improving drainage at Lakeview Sports Complex, with an idea that grant funding may be pursued for improvements next year. Work will continue on improving ADA compliance on 17 sidewalk ramps, at 10 locations throughout town. It was suggested that those close to Marysville Jr./Sr. High School take higher priority.