Indictment: Topeka Man Robbed Three Stores

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WICHITA, KAN. – A Topeka man was indicted today in federal court in Wichita on charges of committing robberies at three stores in Topeka, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Deshawn Lorenzo Pittman, 24, Topeka, Kan., is charged with three counts of commercial robbery. The indictment alleges Pittman committed the following robberies:

  • Sept. 8, 2019, Dollar General, 4500 Southeast California Ave. Topeka, Kan.
  • Nov. 15, 2019, Family Dollar, 501 Southeast 21st Street, Topeka, Kan.
  • Dec. 23, 2019, Loan Max Title Loans, 3601 Southwest Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarred Maag is prosecuting.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Two defendants from California were indicted today on charges of smuggling more than two pounds of fentanyl to Kansas.

Jorge Eduardo Guerrero-Bustamante, 26, San Jose, Calif., and Ruby Quiroz, 25, Santa Ana, Calif., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. They were arrested Jan. 2 during a car stop in Meade County, Kan.

If convicted, they could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

**

Gleneice Lashawn Phillips, 24, Dayton, Ohio, and Kamryne J. Wright, 19, Dayton, Ohio, are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of traveling across state lines in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Jan. 19, 2020, in Trego County, Kan.

The defendants initially were charged by criminal complaint March 10, 2020. The complaint alleged they were stopped with more than 35 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 22 pounds of fentanyl.

If convicted, they could face not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on each of the possession charges and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind is prosecuting.

**

Coty C. Mewes, 32, is charged with one count of escaping from custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth, Kan. The crime is alleged to have occurred March 19, 2020.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug is prosecuting.

Jamison Michael Stiles, 47, is charged with one count of escaping from custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth, Kan. The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 26, 2020.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Oakley is prosecuting.

**

Ronnie Lee Martin, 24, is charged with one count of escaping from custody. The crime is alleged to have occurred May 4, 2020, in Leavenworth, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

**

Dontreal D. Banks, 33, Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred April 23, 2020, in Wichita, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the felon in possession charge, up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on the heroin charge and not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.

**

Andre J. Wallace, 44, who is in federal custody, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crimes are alleged to have occurred July 18, 2019, in Topeka, Kan.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years on the methamphetamine charge, not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking count and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

**

David W. Kellner, 31, who is in federal custody, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred May 1, 2020, in Miami and Linn counties.

Kellner initially was charged by criminal complaint May 2. The complaint alleged Kellner led law enforcement on a chase at speeds up to 110 mph.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

**

Brandon Eugene Derr, 35, Topeka, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred Sept. 4, 2013, in Topeka, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough is prosecuting.

**

Lamarques A. Channel, 36, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred April 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), issued a...
AG Derek Schmidt to Google and Apple: Take responsibility for all 'contact tracing' apps on your platforms

TOPEKA – (June 16, 2020) – Major technology companies must take responsibility for the rapid proliferation of apps that claim to help contain the spread of...
State Finance Council Approves COVID-19 Relief Funding for Kansas Counties, Agencies

TOPEKA – The State Finance Council today approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments...
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/16/2020

This is day 3 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers' Lawsuit

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up "boots-on-the-ground" work...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From 'Air Pirates'

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly's Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
