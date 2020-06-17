Indictment: Topeka Man Robbed Three Stores

WICHITA, KAN. – A Topeka man was indicted today in federal court in Wichita on charges of committing robberies at three stores in Topeka, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Deshawn Lorenzo Pittman, 24, Topeka, Kan., is charged with three counts of commercial robbery. The indictment alleges Pittman committed the following robberies:

Sept. 8, 2019, Dollar General, 4500 Southeast California Ave. Topeka, Kan.

Nov. 15, 2019, Family Dollar, 501 Southeast 21st Street, Topeka, Kan.

Dec. 23, 2019, Loan Max Title Loans, 3601 Southwest Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarred Maag is prosecuting.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Two defendants from California were indicted today on charges of smuggling more than two pounds of fentanyl to Kansas.

Jorge Eduardo Guerrero-Bustamante, 26, San Jose, Calif., and Ruby Quiroz, 25, Santa Ana, Calif., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. They were arrested Jan. 2 during a car stop in Meade County, Kan.

If convicted, they could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

**

Gleneice Lashawn Phillips, 24, Dayton, Ohio, and Kamryne J. Wright, 19, Dayton, Ohio, are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of traveling across state lines in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Jan. 19, 2020, in Trego County, Kan.

The defendants initially were charged by criminal complaint March 10, 2020. The complaint alleged they were stopped with more than 35 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 22 pounds of fentanyl.

If convicted, they could face not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on each of the possession charges and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind is prosecuting.

**

Coty C. Mewes, 32, is charged with one count of escaping from custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth, Kan. The crime is alleged to have occurred March 19, 2020.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug is prosecuting.

Jamison Michael Stiles, 47, is charged with one count of escaping from custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth, Kan. The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 26, 2020.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Oakley is prosecuting.

**

Ronnie Lee Martin, 24, is charged with one count of escaping from custody. The crime is alleged to have occurred May 4, 2020, in Leavenworth, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The U.S. Marshals Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

**

Dontreal D. Banks, 33, Wichita, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred April 23, 2020, in Wichita, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the felon in possession charge, up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on the heroin charge and not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.

**

Andre J. Wallace, 44, who is in federal custody, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crimes are alleged to have occurred July 18, 2019, in Topeka, Kan.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years on the methamphetamine charge, not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking count and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

**

David W. Kellner, 31, who is in federal custody, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred May 1, 2020, in Miami and Linn counties.

Kellner initially was charged by criminal complaint May 2. The complaint alleged Kellner led law enforcement on a chase at speeds up to 110 mph.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Terra Morehead is prosecuting.

**

Brandon Eugene Derr, 35, Topeka, Kan., is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred Sept. 4, 2013, in Topeka, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough is prosecuting.

**

Lamarques A. Channel, 36, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime is alleged to have occurred April 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.