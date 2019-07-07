Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/1/19

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

The board reviewed the minutes from the June 24, 2019 meeting. Dennis Henry moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Windfarm Attorney James Neeld called to speak to Commissioners. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a fifty-minute executive session until 10:00 am to discuss attorney-client privileges. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Attorney James Neeld by phone, and County Attorney Brad Lippert. At 10:00 am, Commissioners extended the executive session for an additional fifteen minutes. The meeting returned to open session at 10:15 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Chairman Gary Scoby announced that progress is being made on both the term sheet and the site map with NextEra Energy Resources concerning the development of the Soldier Creek Windfarm. Mr. Scoby also stated that negotiations with NextEra Energy Resources will continue and that no further windfarm discussion will be held during today’s meeting.

Teresa McAnerney, Kylee Luckeroth, David Key, Nancy Gafford, and Gary Lortscher came before the board on behalf of the Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation to request funding from Nemaha County for their 2020 budget. The group is requesting $3,000 for 2020, which is the same amount that was funded for this organization for 2019.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding fourteen inmates in the jail.

• they booked six individuals into the jail this past week.

• he is considering purchasing guards to put on the front end of the patrol cars to protect the vehicle when it hits an animal in the roadway.

• he will be observing TVI training with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office soon.

• he is having problems at this time finding relief over the road deputies when needed.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of June. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the pay vouchers and warrants for June 2019 as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Noxious Weed Report:

Noxious Weed Director Mixie Vance advised the board that:

• she has spoken to a few county residents about thistle weavils this year.

• she would like an executive session with Commissioners. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a five minute executive session until 12:25 pm to discuss the leave of non-elected personnel. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Noxious Weed Director Mixie Vance, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 12:23 pm with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners had no county business to discuss with Brad at this time.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Gary Scoby adjourned the meeting at 1:15 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 am.