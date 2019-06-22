Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/17/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman and Keith Bramhall member and Deputy County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Commissioner Kickhaefer was absent from the meeting. Paul Kessinger from the Marysville Advocate joined the meeting at 8:38 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Motion passed 2-0.

The Board was presented with an extension to the Flood Proclamation.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend Proclamation 20-19-05-20-1 Local Disaster Emergency dated June 17, 2019. Motion passed 2-0.

County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board to bring to their attention some discrepancy in the published budget and the budget on file with the State of Kansas. The part of the budget in question is the levied amount for Debt Services and special projects. It is the understanding of County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish that the County does not have any debt at this time and pages are missing from the budget to explain the increases. Therefore, she feels that this is justification to proceed with the ousting procedure for County Clerk Sonya Stohs on the grounds of deceiving the public. It is her recommendation that the Board enlist the services of Alan Rupe with Lewis & Brisbous out of Wichita, Kansas to proceed with this procedure.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to have Laura Johnson-McNish move forward with negotiating with Alan Rupe to represent the Board in proceeding with the ousting of County Clerk Sonya Stohs. Motion passed 2-0.

County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish asked the Board to declare 2 Mac computers as surplus and sell them to her to destroy.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to declare 2 Mac computers as surplus and sell to Laura Johnson-McNish for the amount of $100.00 for both computers. Motion passed 2-0.

County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish also recommended to the Board that since they are not currently under contract with a County Counselor that it might be in their best interest to put out for bids for this position.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board. Mr. Craig presented the Board with a proposal from Schwab-Eaton to provide solid waste engineering services at the Marshall County Construction & Demolition (C&D) Landfill. The engineering services include preparing permit and construction-related documents for the closure of Cell 1 and construction of Cell-2-Phase 1 at the C&D Landfill. The proposal is in the amount of $76,100.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve solid waste engineering fees for Schwab Eaton in the amount of $76,100. Motion passed 2-0.

David E. Baier directed Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig to contact the Historic RR as the crossing has large pot holes and they would like the County to fill those in.

Terry Hughes of Marysville, KS joined the meeting at 9:20 to observe.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Neighborhood Revitalization Application for Dustin & Stacy Minge, Bremen, KS for the construction of a new home. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Elizabeth M Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract attorney fee (June 2019)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #5949

Neofunds by Neopost, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,500,00-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #5992

KnowInk, St. Louis, MO

For Annual Maintenance on Election Equipment

$1,200.00-Election Fund-P.O. #5991

Central Office Supply, Clay Center, KS

For 8 Blk Vinyl arm chairs & 4 Blk Vinyl Armless Chairs

$1,948.00-Marshall County Furniture Fund-P.O. #5948

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. There was a brief discussion regarding the sales tax ballot question. Mr. Brinegar acknowledged that Community Memorial Healthcare has no legal authority to control the ballot question but their input is encouraged & will be considered. The final approval of the ballot question will lie with the Board of County Commissioners.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:47 a.m. with County Counselor Jason Brinegar to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks. Motion passed 2-0.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session for 5 additional minutes at 9:52 a.m. for the same reason with the same persons present. Motion passed 2-0.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar updated the Board regarding the upcoming tax sale. He is looking at mid August for the tax sale.

Leslie Holthaus, Greg Meyer, Sue Rowland, Rich Schotte and Dan Faulkner met with the Board to present the 2020 budget request for Marshall County Conservation District. The budget request is $42,000 which is a $2,000 increase from last year.

Marshall County Extension Agents Susie Latta and Anastasia Johnson met with the Board to present the Marshall County Fair Building Fund budget request. The request is for $10,500 which is a $3,100 increase from the previous year. The Extension agents informed the Board that the 4-H Building Fund request has been the same amount for the past 27 years and feel that costs have increased since that time and feel they could use more money. Susie Latta also asked if one of the commissioners could be present on July 23rd for the presentation of the Cookie Jar at the fair. She said she will bring this up again on July 15th during the department head meeting held during the regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Bruce Dierking with MCDC met with the Board to give the budget request for MCDC for the upcoming year. The budget request is $4,200.

Mr. Dierking also said that he feels that there should be more transparency regarding the upcoming jail project and that the public should be more informed as the project progresses including costs. He feels that public information meetings would be a good idea.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Ashley presented the Local Matching Funds for General Public Transportation commitment letter to be approved and signed by the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Local Matching Funds for General Public Transportation commitment letter. Motion passed 2-0.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane updated the Board on a few items. The Bus will be sold this week on Purple Wave, she has put out for bids for the concrete in her parking lot and she has put in a claim with KCAMP for the leaks in the roof. Keith Bramhall suggested to Ashley that she get the bid for the epoxy floor but also get a bid to see what it would cost to replace the tile.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:44 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.