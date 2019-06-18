Plea Agreement Reached In Fatality ATV Case

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

A jury trial planned this week in Marshall County District Court was suspended with a plea agreement in a fatality ATV case from May of last year, when 22-year-old Arianna Martin was killed after she was ejected, then pinned beneath the vehicle driven by Weston Adams of Frankfort.

She was taken to the hospital and died from injuries suffered. Adams pleaded no contest to amended charges of aggravated battery, and misdemeanor vehicular homicide. Original charges had included involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, and two other counts. Sentencing is set for July 9th.