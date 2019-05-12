Gage Co. Board of Equalization Meeting – 5/8/19

The Gage County Board of Equalization met on May 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. with Terry Jurgens, John Hill, Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn and Dennis Byars and present, Matt Bauman and Gary Lytle absent. Patti Milligan, County Assessor, present.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Chairman Tiemann announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Dorn to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Hill to approve the minutes of the previous meeting as mailed/emailed out. Motion carried 5-0.

No public present for comments and request for future agenda items.

Bauman joined meeting at 8:32 a.m.

Motion made by Byars, seconded by Bauman to approve tax correction slips # 9 & 10. Motion carried 6-0.

Lytle joined meeting at 8:39 a.m.

Chairman declared Board of Equalization adjourned at 8:40 a.m. until May 22, 2019.