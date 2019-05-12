Gage Co. Board of Supervisors Committee Meetings – 5/6/19

The Gage County Board of Supervisors committee meetings held on May 6, 2019.

Notice of said meeting was posted at the County Clerk’s Office and published prior to the meeting in compliance with State Statutes.

Let the record show that all proceedings are electronically recorded.

Vice Chairman, Gary Lytle announced that a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted at the back of the Board of Supervisors Room.

Lytle read the Committee Meeting Format Statement:

“No formal action will be taken today. As such no quorum is required and member attendance may fluctuate during this meeting and between committee meetings. This public meeting is for the purpose of discussion only. All items requiring formal County Board action will be placed on the agenda of a Regular Meeting. At any time during this meeting the Board may adjourn into executive session per Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes, known as the Open Meetings Law”

Law Enforcement/Emergency Management Committee: 7:07 a.m.

Individuals present included: Hill, Bauman, Tiemann, Dorn, Byars, Lytle, Millard & Lisa.

Lisa discussed Townships and FEMA reporting; radio pathway from the Cooper Nuclear plant & future meetings to be held; building at former Blue Springs Tower site & P&Z permits for grain bins continue to come in.

In closed session @ 7:50 a.m. for personnel.

Jurgens in meeting at 7:54 a.m.

Bauman out of meeting at 8:17 a.m.

Out of closed session @ 8:17 a.m.

Committee adjourned at 8:17 a.m.

Finance/Insurance Committee: 8:17 a.m.

Individuals present included: Jurgens, Hill, Tiemann, Dorn, Byars, Lytle.

Reviewed claims submitted for payment.

Committee adjourned at 8:42 a.m.

Road & Bridge Committee: 8:43 a.m.

Individuals present included: Jurgens, Hill, Bauman, Tiemann, Dorn, Byars, Lytle & Galen.

In closed session @ 8:43 a.m. for personnel – Out of closed session @ 8:57 a.m.

Galen discussed crew projects; agenda items – 3 utility permits; computer program renewal & hot recycle.

Committee adjourned at 9:41 a.m.

Committee meetings adjourned until May 20, 2019.