Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/6/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall and Barbara Kickhaefer members and Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk present. Others present at the meeting were Paul Kessinger from the Advocate (arriving @ 8:37) and Steve Boyda, Marysville, KS.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as amended upon a motion by David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Unanimous.

County Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish advised the Board that they will be having a couple of jury trials starting next week. She just wanted to inform the Board that there will be people in and out and alot of witnesses. She just wanted the Board to be aware that use of the lounge for witnesses might be necessary. She will notify all department heads to inform them of this.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS

For 8 11R22.5 tires (607M)

$2,386.00-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108173

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS

For 4 11R22.5 Tires (601M & 613M)

$1,121.00-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108172

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Skim Patch & 1 ½” overlay (Bremen)

$38,730.42-Sp. Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109245

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 1 ½” overlay blacktop project final balance

$11,775.28-Sp. Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109247

Midwest Products LLC, Hanover, KS

For 6 ½ sack concrete & delivery (B#4-K9)

$1,413.25-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109244

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

5 tires (11R22.5 semi tires 605F – 2)

(Hercules Strongguard Trk Tires 509M – 2)

(Hancook RF10 PU tire 306F – 1)

$1,931.20-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109248

Chuck Henry Rentals, LLC, Solomon, KS

May Lease/Rental on 40ft BD Trlr

$1,850.00-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109249

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Application for Federal Surplus Property Center for approval to appoint authorized representatives as purchasing agents.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to sign and approve the Application for Federal Surplus Property. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed ongoing issues with rock from the various quarries. Mr. Craig also informed the Board that the old Frankfort shop is down & the new one should be started weather permitted and thinking should be completed by the end of June. Fred Cohorst, Recycling Coordinator is actively looking for a new recycling trailer.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the voucher listed below and issue a manual warrant from the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For final payment on 30th Rd Blacktop

$249,630.67- Sp. Rd & Bridge Fund

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home City Sewer District #1 bills & payroll to be paid out of appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Westar Energy, Topeka, KS

$53.97 200 Benjamin St, Home, KS

$68.44 408 E 3rd St, Home, KS

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. There was a brief discussion on funding agreements with the City, Township & County. Mr. Brinegar said he would do some more research into this and bring back to the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchases orders. Unanimous.

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

Contract Attorney Fee (April 2019)

$2,800.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #5944

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

Attorney Contract Fee (April 2019)

$3,000.00-District Court-P.O. #5943

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to move forward with Network Computer Solutions for an IT Security Audit in the amount of $1,995.00. Unanimous.

Robbin Cole with Pawnee Mental Health met with the Board to present their budget request for the upcoming year. They are requesting an increase of 3% from $114,518 to $117,954. Ms. Cole was very appreciative of the support they have always received from Marshall County. The State has provided $725,000 to aid in opening a Crisis Stabilization Center in Manhattan, this center will have the ability to perform 23 hour observations & 24 hour stabilizations for adults 18 and older experiencing a mental health crisis.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders for the Health Department. Unanimous.

GSK,

For Private Vaccines (Meningitis B & Rotorix)

$6,049.37-Health Dept fund- P.O. #5880

Merck,

For Private Vaccines (Gardisil)

$6,253.74-Health Dept fund-P.O. #5881

Agency on Aging director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to discuss the deficits in her Agency on Aging budgets. After calculating and estimating remainder of the year income/expenses, she is asking the commissioners to transfer $150,000 from General Fund to Agency on Aging. Commissioner Kickhaefer has been reviewing the Agency on Aging budget reports for the past 3 years and is still concerned with how the shortfall occurred. The Board feels that further investigation is warranted before just transferring funds. No action was taken at this time. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that we need some input from Tyler Boxberger, auditor with Reese & Novelly as to some direction on figuring out what is going on with the budget. She also feels that it is important that he make arrangements to come to the County and at least start the preliminary audit process. The Board tried to call Tyler during the meeting but he was unavailable. It was directed that Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk try to get ahold of Tyler to see how soon he could come & meet with the Board.

Agency on Aging director Ashley Lyhane said that Manko did come look at the door that was recently damaged. They were going to order parts and then come back to replace the hinges. Estimated cost for the repairs were $800.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber met with the Board to get a Letter of Support signed for the Transition Plus project for Summerfield, KS. Mrs. Barber presented a Letter for approval.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Letter of Support for the Sumerfield Transition Plus Project as amended. Unanimous.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber also presented information to the Board on the Downtown Redevelopment Act sponsored by the Department of Commerce. This is a program similar to the Neighborhood Revitalization Program but focuses solely on downtown businesses. This program is a tapering rebate program with years 1-5 being 100%, year 6 is 80%, year 7 is 60%, year 8 is 40%, year 9 is 20%. No rebate will be paid in year 10 or later. Before agreeing to participate in this type of program, all 3 commissioners requested to get more information. Mrs. Barber will email information to all.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:46 a.m. with the understanding that Commissioner Kickhaefer would be remaining until at least noon & that no County business will be conducted after the adjournment. Unanimous.

