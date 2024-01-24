Marysville Chamber & Main Street Accepting Nominations

Together Marysville is the theme for the Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s annual meeting and banquet. The event is Saturday, February 24, at Venue 36, Marysville.

Bridgette Jobe will be the evening’s keynote speaker. She is the director of the Kansas Tourism Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce, whose mission is to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas.

Jobe joined Kansas Tourism in 2019. Previously, she spent over twenty-one years with the Kansas City Kansas Convention & Visitors Bureau. She is a past president of the Travel Industry Association of Kansas and served as chairman of the Kansas Governor’s Council on Travel and Tourism. She is a life-long Kansan.

After Jobe’s presentation, the organization will present seven awards.

“We want to celebrate our local businesses, organizations, leaders and volunteers,” said Allie Argo, the event coordinator for Chamber & Main Street. “We invite everyone to make a nomination. We want everyone to come together to celebrate Marysville.”

The organization is accepting nominations for:

Business of the Year

  • For a business with 25 or more employees
  • The business demonstrates: adaptability, passion, is customer focused, vision, creativity, integrity, communication, effective marketing, innovation and involved in the community

Small Business of the Year

  • For a business with fewer than 25 employees
  • The business demonstrates: adaptability, passion, is customer focused, vision, creativity, integrity, communication, effective marketing, innovation and involved in the community

Volunteer of the Year

  • Someone who gives to the Marysville community
  • The volunteer possesses the following characteristics: communication, work ethic, problem solving, energetic, professional, organized, reliable, passionate, compassionate, creative, patient, teamwork, positive attitude, proactive, leadership and community focused

Business Design and Beautification Award

  • To a business that has repaired, improved or enhanced the overall aesthetics of their property to maintain the beauty of their neighborhood and surroundings.

Outstanding Customer Service Award

  • This could be awarded to an individual or a
  • Things to think about patient, going above and beyond, good communication, knows the product, listening and learning, attentiveness, proactive, convenient, problem solver, positive and persuasive

To make a nomination, send an email to the Chamber & Main Street office at marysvillecms@gmail.com or drop it off at 617 Broadway. Nominations should be at least 100 words long, and must be received by Monday, February 4.

“People may make nominations in one category or several categories,” Argo said. “We are excited to recognize all of those who make Marysville great.”

Two other awards will be presented: Black Squirrel of the Year and the Legacy Award.

Chamber & Main Street members will vote on the Black Squirrel of the Year Award, and the Chamber & Main Street board members will determine the winner of the Legacy Award.

For more information, call the office at 785-562-3101.

