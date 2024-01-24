USDA Invests $2.8 Million in Clean Energy Projects to Strengthen Kansas Farms and Businesses

TOPEKA, Jan. 22, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rura Development Kansas Director Christy Davis today announced that Rural Development is investing $2.8 million in renewable energy projects to lower energy bills, boost energy production and create jobs.

“Rural Development is helping farmers, ranchers and small businesses be a part of the clean energy economy and directly benefit from it,” Director Davis said. “These investments expand renewable energy infrastructure and save Kansans money on their energy costs that can be invested back into their businesses and communities.”

Today, USDA Rural Development is awarding $2,816,210 in Kansas for projects through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

Today’s announcement is part of a larger national announcement that includes projects in 41 other states. The details of the Kansas projects are:

A $79,960 grant will help purchase and install two 15 kilowatt (kW) wind turbines for Viets Brothers Inc. of Girard . The project is expected to generate 71,699 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, 100 percent of the company’s electrical usage and enough to power 6.7 homes.

will help purchase and install two 15 kilowatt (kW) wind turbines for Viets Brothers Inc. of . The project is expected to generate 71,699 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, 100 percent of the company’s electrical usage and enough to power 6.7 homes. A $43,800 grant will help purchase and install a 15 kW wind turbine for Blevins Farms Inc. of Highland . The project is expected to generate 37,337 kWh per year, 100 percent of the company’s electrical usage and enough electricity to power 3.5 homes.

will help purchase and install a 15 kW wind turbine for Blevins Farms Inc. of . The project is expected to generate 37,337 kWh per year, 100 percent of the company’s electrical usage and enough electricity to power 3.5 homes. A $22,300 grant will help purchase and install a 16.28 kW solar photovoltaic system for Casey Andersen of Gove County . This project will realize $2,335 per year in savings and will replace 21,358 kWh, enough energy to power two homes.

will help purchase and install a 16.28 kW solar photovoltaic system for Casey Andersen of . This project will realize $2,335 per year in savings and will replace 21,358 kWh, enough energy to power two homes. A $39,800 grant will help purchase and install a 15 kW wind turbine for Gene Moritz of Greely County . This project will realize $3,424 per year in savings and will replace 35,124 kWh, enough electricity to power three homes.

will help purchase and install a 15 kW wind turbine for Gene Moritz of . This project will realize $3,424 per year in savings and will replace 35,124 kWh, enough electricity to power three homes. A $1,000,000 grant will help install an anaerobic digester to produce biomethane gas for Rio Vista Farms LLC of Hamilton County . This project will generate an estimated 80,286 Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) per year.

will help install an anaerobic digester to produce biomethane gas for Rio Vista Farms LLC of . This project will generate an estimated 80,286 Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) per year. A $1,000,000 grant will help install an anaerobic digester to produce biomethane gas for Frontier Dairy LLC in Hamilton County . This project will generate an estimated 84,629 MMBtu per year.

will help install an anaerobic digester to produce biomethane gas for Frontier Dairy LLC in . This project will generate an estimated 84,629 MMBtu per year. A $98,720 grant will help purchase and install a 149 kW solar array for Mackey & Sons Inc. of Newton . The project is estimated to replace 187,991 kWh per year, enough energy to power 17 homes. Mackey & Sons Inc. currently has 22 employees.

will help purchase and install a 149 kW solar array for Mackey & Sons Inc. of . The project is estimated to replace 187,991 kWh per year, enough energy to power 17 homes. Mackey & Sons Inc. currently has 22 employees. A $100,728 grant will help purchase and install a 180 kW solar array for Bold LLC in Hutchinson . This project is estimated to replace 158,385 kWh per year, enough energy to power 14 homes. Bold LLC currently has 85 employees.

will help purchase and install a 180 kW solar array for Bold LLC in . This project is estimated to replace 158,385 kWh per year, enough energy to power 14 homes. Bold LLC currently has 85 employees. A $25,182 grant will help purchase and install a 13.5 kW solar array for Mid Kansas Marine and RV Inc. of Hutchinson . This project is estimated to replace 19,068 kWh per year, enough energy to power one home. Mid Kansas Marine & RV currently has eight employees.

will help purchase and install a 13.5 kW solar array for Mid Kansas Marine and RV Inc. of . This project is estimated to replace 19,068 kWh per year, enough energy to power one home. Mid Kansas Marine & RV currently has eight employees. A $216,000 grant will help purchase and install a 180 kW solar array for Ade-Wifco Steel Products Inc. of Hutchinson . This project is estimated to replace 277,933kWh per year, enough energy to power 26 homes. Ade-Wifco Steel Products currently has ten employees.

will help purchase and install a 180 kW solar array for Ade-Wifco Steel Products Inc. of . This project is estimated to replace 277,933kWh per year, enough energy to power 26 homes. Ade-Wifco Steel Products currently has ten employees. A $162,845 grant will help purchase and install a 175 kW solar array for Board of Trade Management LLC of Salina . This project is estimated to replace 237,078 kWh per year, enough energy to power 22 homes. Board of Trade Management currently has four employees.

will help purchase and install a 175 kW solar array for Board of Trade Management LLC of . This project is estimated to replace 237,078 kWh per year, enough energy to power 22 homes. Board of Trade Management currently has four employees. A $26,875 grant will help purchase and install a 15 kW wind turbine for Flat Land Farms in Wichita County. This project will realize $2,024 per year in savings and will replace 19,216 kWh, enough electricity to power 1.5 homes.

Background

The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) provides grants and loans to help ag producers and rural small business owners expand their use of wind, solar and other forms of clean energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families.

USDA continues to accept REAP applications and will hold funding competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding includes a dedicated portion for underused renewable energy technologies. For additional information on application deadlines and submission details, see page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register.

USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.