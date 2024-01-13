Updated Twin Valley League Tournament Brackets Announced

ONAGA, KAN. – The 2024 edition of the Twin Valley League Tournament will get underway on Monday, January 15th following postponements of games on Saturday, January 13th due to wintery weather.

The new brackets are available below, with games starting at 11:00 a.m. at Onaga High School.

Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY will have 3 game broadcasts Monday:

11:00 a.m. – 8. Axtell Girls vs. 9. Washington County

12:30 p.m. – 8. Blue Valley Boys vs. 9. Frankfort

3:30 p.m. – 7. Linn Boys vs. 10. Valley Heights

2024 FULL GIRLS BRACKET

2024 FULL BOYS BRACKET