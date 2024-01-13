KD 94 & Z-96.3 Kansas City Royals Bus Trip Details Announced

Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z96.3 the Lake as we are
going to cheer on the boys in Blue,
the Kansas City Royals this Spring.
Sunday, May 5th, 2024
Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals
8 a.m. Depart from Beloit High School Parking Lot
12:30 p.m. Arrive at Kauffman Stadium
9:30 p.m. Return to Beloit
We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the
game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to
win prizes on the bus ride to the game.
Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is
limited!!! That’s 545-3220, hurry these seats will go fast!