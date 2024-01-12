City of Washington Declares Traffic Emergency

The City of Washington is declaring a traffic emergency beginning at 8AM today, January 12, 2024. 

For the duration of the declared traffic emergency, it shall be unlawful to park a vehicle on any street designated an emergency snow route, or to operate a vehicle, unless it is capable of safely traveling through the designated emergency snow route and will not impede snow removal or cause a traffic hazard. 

The traffic emergency shall be in effect until terminated.  Notice of termination will be given via media outlets, websites, and emergency alert systems.  

Designated show routes are as follows:
(a)  C Street from First Street to Fourth Street
(b) D Street from the north city limits to the north line of Hoerman’s Addition
(c) F Street from the north city limits to Seventh Street
(d) Second Street from Crest Street to the east city limits
(e) Third Street from Lamar Street to the east city limits
(f) All of Lamar Street
(g) Sunset Lane from Lamar Street to Crest Street.

Vehicles not removed from emergency snow routes may be subject to removal at the owner’s expense.

