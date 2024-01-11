Snow Moves In This Evening Across Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

Several inches of snow are likely (70% to 90%) across north central Kansas and along the Nebraska state line. A light glaze of ice is possible (30% to 60%) along the Kansas Turnpike and parts of east central Kansas. The peak of the winter weather is expected to be between 7pm and 3am. Plan on slippery roads and poor visibilities with blowing snow if traveling tonight.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Nebraska counties in our KNDY Coverage Area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Kansas counties in the coverage area. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect. More details: KNDY Weather