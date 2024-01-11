Royals invite 23 players to Major League Spring Training

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have invited 23 players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are 10 pitchers, five catchers, five infielders and three outfielders.

Of the 23 invitees, 11 were originally signed or drafted by Kansas City: right-handed pitcher Mason Barnett, left-handed pitchers Christian Chamberlain, Austin Cox and Walter Pennington; catchers Carter Jensen, Logan Porter and Luca Tresh; infielder Tyler Tolbert and outfielders Nate Eaton, Diego Hernandez and John Rave.

There are five invitees who are returning to the organization in 2024, including right-handed pitchers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way; catcher Tyler Cropley and infielders CJ Alexander and Devin Mann.

The remaining seven players are new to the organization in 2024 and include right-handed pitchers Dan Altavilla, Luis Cessa and Tyler Duffey; left-handed pitcher Sam Long; catcher Rodolfo Duran and infielders Mike Brosseau and Cam Devanney.

Kansas City’s 63-man Spring Training roster is attached.

The first workout for Royals pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, Feb. 14. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 19.

