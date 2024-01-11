317: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/11/2024

KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/11/2024
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/11/2024
REGIONAL NEWS
Highway closure updates in north central Kansas
About 11:30 a.m., the Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened K-28 from Jewell to Concordia and K-148 from Jewell to U.S. 81. KDOT reminds motorists...
LOCAL NEWS
City of Washington Declares Traffic Emergency
The City of Washington is declaring a traffic emergency beginning at 8AM today, January 12, 2024. For the duration of the declared traffic emergency, it...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25
Via KSHSAA Covered TOPEKA, Kan. – The 35-second shot clock has been approved on a trial basis for the 2024-25 basketball season by KSHSAA Executive...
NEWS PODCASTS
927: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/12/2024
The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi - 1/12/2024
