Fatal officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night just after 9 p.m., in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The Leavenworth Police Department requested the KBI conduct an investigation at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that at 8:58 p.m., a male subject called 911 to request police so that he could report a crime. He also stated that he was armed.

A short time later officers from the Leavenworth Police Department arrived at the location, which was in the 400 block of N. 5th St., in Leavenworth. When officers arrived, they observed a 44-year-old male subject in the front yard of the residence. The man was armed with a knife. Several verbal commands were given to him to stop and to drop the knife. The man charged toward an officer and that officer fired multiple rounds striking him.

Medical aid was provided, and EMS transported the man to a Leavenworth hospital. Despite life-saving measures, he died from his injuries.

The man will be identified once his next of kin is appropriately notified.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing.

