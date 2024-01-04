Two arrested for distribution of meth and fentanyl

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
MEADE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with assistance from the Iola Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two suspects who possessed two pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 2,500 pills presumed to contain fentanyl.

In September 2023, information was developed by the Iola Police Department about methamphetamine being distributed in southeast Kansas by subjects in Wichita. The Iola Police Department and the KBI began investigating.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, KBI agents located the subjects they believed were involved. KHP troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by the suspects. The traffic stop took place on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County, Kansas. The fentanyl pills and methamphetamine were located soon after.

On Jan. 3, at approximately 8 a.m., Jeffrey A. Filley, 47, of Wichita and Theresa R. West, 32, of Wichita, were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility, and conspiracy. West was also booked for driving while suspended and for committing several traffic violations.

 

The suspects were booked into the Meade County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

