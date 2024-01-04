Two arrested for distribution of meth and fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with assistance from the Iola Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two suspects who possessed two pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 2,500 pills presumed to contain fentanyl.

In September 2023, information was developed by the Iola Police Department about methamphetamine being distributed in southeast Kansas by subjects in Wichita. The Iola Police Department and the KBI began investigating.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, KBI agents located the subjects they believed were involved. KHP troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by the suspects. The traffic stop took place on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County, Kansas. The fentanyl pills and methamphetamine were located soon after.

On Jan. 3, at approximately 8 a.m., Jeffrey A. Filley, 47, of Wichita and Theresa R. West, 32, of Wichita, were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession of a controlled substance using a communication facility, and conspiracy. West was also booked for driving while suspended and for committing several traffic violations.

The suspects were booked into the Meade County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation is ongoing.