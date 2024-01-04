Cloud Co. Comm. College Hosting Health Professionals Visit Day

High School students who are interested in the health professional field are invited to the first ever Health Professionals Visit Day on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The day will kick off at 9:15 a.m. with check in in the Welcome Center. Visitors will participate in sessions to learn about the Nursing & Allied Health Department, Athletic Training, the Emergency Medical Technician program, and the Pharmacy Technician certificate.

Visitors will also get the chance to tour the construction site of the new Technical Education & Innovation Center. The new building will house the Nursing and Allied Health Department.

“At Cloud, we are about being student centered and customer service. Walk through a classroom, and you see small class sizes. Walk by our faculty and student service offices and you see instructors and staff meeting one on one with students,” Hutchinson said. “Our visits are the same. While we do large visit days, we also want to host focused visit days that are dedicated to specific student interest. These concentrated visit days are a great opportunity for area high school students to explore the possibility of continuing what they love to do while working towards a degree.”

To RSVP for the Health Professionals visit day, email Hutchinson at brandt.hutchinson@cloud.edu, or by calling 800.729.5101, ext. 340.