Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/18/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes from 12/11/23 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Jueneman Excavation Inc, Hanover, KS

For Marshall County share – Elm Creek streambank project

$5,450.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109529

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the 3 rebates presented for a total of $1,180.84. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Feldkamp Furniture, Marysville, KS

For Sofa, kitchen table & chairs

$3,696.00-Health Building Fund-P.O. #7058

MFI Medical

For Exam tables

$5,913.98-Health Dept Fund-P.O. 7055

Card Services

For Smart UPS w/smart connect & sonic firewall

$2,927.33-Covid IAP 3-P.O. #7057

Marshall County Research Extension

For 5th distribution

$30,654.00-County General (appropriation)-P.O. #7073

Marshall County Fair

For 4th distribution

$7,500.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7072

Marshall County Partnership for Growth

For 4th distribution

$13,750.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7071

Marshall County Soil Conservation

For 4th distribution

$10,875.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7070

Pawnee Mental Health

For 4th distribution

$30,373.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7069

Twin Valley Developmental

For 4th distribution

$13,750.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7068

4-H Fair Building Fund

For 4th distribution

$2,625.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7067

Marshall County Historical Society

For 4th distribution

$3,750.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7066

Axtell Ambulance

For 4th distribution

$8,000.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7065

Waterville Ambulance

For 4th distribution

$9,250.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7049

Frankfort Ambulance

For 4th distribution

$11,000.00-County General (appropriations)-P.O. #7064

Kansas 911 Council, Emporia, KS

For call handling & monitors

$18,850.00-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6662

FFF Enterprises

For private vaccines – Spikevax Covid 19

$5,419.06-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #7056

Ott Electric, Marysville, KS

For Washer, dryer, washer hoses, dryer cord

$2,952.98-Health Building Fund-P.O. #7060

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve reimbursement from ARPA to Marshall County for the Oct & Nov payroll for Leslie Jeter. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the 2024 Cereal Malt Beverage Licenses for Home City Depot, Lillis Backroads and Little Hap’s. Unanimous.

Human Resources Sammi Jackson and Agency on Aging Director met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, Sammi, Ashley and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:55 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Jerry Zayas and Frank Popejoy met with the Board. Mr. Popejoy is a member of the hospital advisory Board. He joined the meeting to let the commissioners know that the hospital sales tax will be expiring in 2024 and the Hospital Board will likely be coming back to ask the Board of Commissioners to put an extension on the ballot next year.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Jerry Zayas reported that he is working with the communities on housing. He is working with a contractor out of Junction City who is hoping to build 15 houses throughout the county. He is also working on some remodeling initiatives and some type of financing to help with the vacant house situation throughout the county. Blue Rapids alone has 47 vacant homes.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open meeting in the Board meeting room at 10:55 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin and CIC representative Debbie Trahan met with the Board. Register of Deeds Ruth Martin and Commissioner Jon Ungerer met with a representative from US Imaging this past week to discuss the possibility of US Imaging coming in and scanning all deed books. Debbie Trahan with CIC said that US Imaging is a very reputable company and has done this for many counties. Register of Deeds Ruth Martin once again voiced her opposition of putting the records on a public accessed portal. US Imaging will send an updated proposal for the scanning only and this will be discussed after receipt of this new proposal.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome to return to the Board meeting room at 11:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Appraiser Francine Crome to return to the Board meeting room at 11:35 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Appraiser Francine Crome reported their printer needs a $900 maintenance kit for repair. She has a proposal for a new printer from Network Computer Solutions in the amount of $998.70. Board gave directive to go forward with the purchase.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following hires as jailers for the Sheriff’s department. Unanimous.

Jeanette Diehl – $20/hour effective 12/19/23

Aiden Caffrey – $22/hour effective 01/02/24

Celeste Pierson – $20/hour effective 01/02/24

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 12:04 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Marshall County Courthouse will close at noon on Friday, December 22, 2023, Monday, December 25, 2023 and Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in observance of the Christmas holiday and will reopen on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.