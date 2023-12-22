Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) Has Allocated Remaining Funds

Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) has received enough applications to allocate all remaining funds.

Launched in late February of this year, KEEP provides qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per student to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies. Awards were not eligible for private school tuition. Nearly 50,000 Kansas students will participate in the program.

“Because of this program, more families have had the resources to connect students to the tutoring, classes, and extra help needed to thrive in the classroom,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is encouraging to see that this program is benefitting so many Kansas families across the entire state.”

While the application remains open, completed applications will only be reviewed if funding becomes available and on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will remain open for claims submissions, as beneficiaries have one year after their award date to use the funds.

Applicants who have already submitted their applications and need to make updates or changes can contact the KEEP support team. Program administrators expect to have all funding allocated within weeks, but should there be remaining funds, applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, based on the timestamp of submission of a complete application.

The Kansas Office of Recovery partners with Merit International, Inc. to implement KEEP. Program administrators understand the importance of equitable distribution of available resources and remain committed to supporting the educational enrichment of Kansas students.

