Important Programming Update For KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Monday

Due to Kansas City Chiefs football on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas Jayhawk Basketball will move to KD Country 94 as they face Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Invitational Tournament. Pregame on KD Country 94 will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

The game will also be available in the KD Country 94 mobile app, and our website, for listeners within a 75-mile radius of Downs, Kansas per Learfield Sports regulations.

It will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles. Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake will begin at 6:00 p.m., with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. on Z-96.3 The Lake. Due to NFL regulations, we are prohibited from streaming Kansas City Chiefs football via our website or mobile apps.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

6:00 P.M. – Chiefs Radio Network Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake

7:15 P.M. – Chiefs vs. Eagles on Z-96.3 The Lake

7:30 P.M. – Kansas Jayhawk Pregame on KD Country 94 & Apps

8:00 P.M. – Kansas vs. Chaminade on KD Country 94 & Apps