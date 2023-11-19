Important Programming Update For KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Monday

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
HomeKD Country 94 News

Due to Kansas City Chiefs football on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas Jayhawk Basketball will move to KD Country 94 as they face Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Invitational Tournament. Pregame on KD Country 94 will begin at 7:30 p.m., with tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

The game will also be available in the KD Country 94 mobile app, and our website, for listeners within a 75-mile radius of Downs, Kansas per Learfield Sports regulations.

It will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles. Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake will begin at 6:00 p.m., with kickoff at 7:15 p.m. on Z-96.3 The Lake. Due to NFL regulations, we are prohibited from streaming Kansas City Chiefs football via our website or mobile apps.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20
6:00 P.M. – Chiefs Radio Network Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake
7:15 P.M. – Chiefs vs. Eagles on Z-96.3 The Lake
7:30 P.M. – Kansas Jayhawk Pregame on KD Country 94 & Apps
8:00 P.M. – Kansas vs. Chaminade on KD Country 94 & Apps

Previous article
Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

Huskers Fall To Wisconsin In Overtime 24-17

0
Via Nebraska Athletics Madison, Wis. - Tristan Alvano sent the game to overtime with his 30-yard field goal with four seconds left, but the Nebraska football...

K-State’s Home Finale Set for Primetime Kick

0

Kansas to Meet Cincinnati in Primetime on ESPN2

0

No. 23 Kansas State Edges Kansas 31-27

0

No. 21 K-State Rallies Past No. 25 Kansas, 31-27

0

K-State Women Upset No. 2 Iowa 65-58

0

Royals Announce Roster Moves

0

Dickinson Scores 27; No. 1 Kansas Erases 14-Point Deficit To Defeat No. 17 Kentucky 89-84

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.