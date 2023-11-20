More than 584,000 Kansans Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. – Nov. 20, 2023 – AAA estimates that more than 584,000 Kansans will be among the 55.4 million Americans who will travel 50 miles or more away from home over the long 2023 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of 2% compared to the 2022 Kansas Thanksgiving travel volume.

AAA 2023 Projected Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers

Kansas National % Change from 2022 % Change from 2022 Total travelers 584,000 +2% 55.4 million +2.3% Driving 523,000 +1% 49.1 million +1.7% Air travel 32,000 +6% 4.7 million +6.6% Other (cruise, train, bus) 32,000 +15.9% 1.55 million +10.9%

*U.S. Census Bureau (v2022)/IHS Markit

Road Travel and Gas Prices

Consistent with most travel holidays, nearly 9 in 10 travelers – or about 523,000 Kansans – will be driving to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. The number of road travelers is slightly more than last year. And those drivers will feel less pain at the pumps during their road trip fill-ups.

“The good news is that drivers will be seeing the cheapest gas prices since January 2023 – Kansas’ average price for a gallon of gas is about 30 cents less than it was a year ago,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. In the Sunflower State and nationwide, gas prices have been on a downward trend over the past couple months.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving and lower gas demand due to shorter days, combined with lower crude oil prices of late, has been driving gas prices lower,” Steward added. “This trend has led about 10 states to average gas prices below $3 a gallon in recent weeks, with more expected to join.”

Drivers can find current gas prices and shop for the best price along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner or AAA mobile app.

Best/Worst Times to Drive : INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Wednesday, November 22, to be the busiest day on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, with average travel times as high as 80% over normal in some metro areas. INRIX recommends leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion. Highways will also be crowded the Sunday after Thanksgiving, as many travelers return home.

Air Travel Increases 6%

Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season. AAA is projecting about 32,000 Kansas residents will take to the skies over the Thanksgiving travel period, representing a 6% jump compared to last year. Nationwide, 4.7 million Americans will travel by air this holiday.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday and the most expensive. While Sunday is typically the busiest day to return home, AAA data shows Monday is also a popular day to fly back after Thanksgiving.

“If you’re flying this Thanksgiving, airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Steward suggested. “Anticipate longer than usual TSA lines, and leave extra time to navigate through. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if your flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”

Bus, Train, Other Modes of Transportation See Largest Increase – Up from 2022

Other modes of transportation will see the biggest jump for this year’s Thanksgiving travel. AAA is projecting that about 32,000 Kansans will travel by cruise, bus, train or some other mode of transportation over the holiday period, an increase of 15.9% over last year.

“These other modes of transportation, which took a huge hit during the pandemic, have rebounded nicely,” Steward said. “The cruise industry, in particular, has made a remarkable comeback. Thanksgiving cruises are mostly sold out, with many travelers looking to spend the holiday at sea.”

Busy Holiday For AAA Roadside Service – Make Sure Your Vehicle is Road-Ready

AAA Kansas estimates that the auto club will rescue more than 1,400 stranded motorists in Kansas over the holiday period. “We typically see a high volume of calls for dead batteries, flat tires, and other issues requiring a tow,” said AAA’s Steward.

With colder weather forecast for Thanksgiving week, AAA urges drivers, especially those whose batteries may be a few years old, to get them checked now rather than risk becoming stranded roadside. Tires lose air pressure in cold weather, so it’s important to regularly check tires and add air as needed.

“We have been fortunate with a stretch of mostly mild weather, but cold temperatures are in the forecast this week, and the coldest months of winter are ahead,” Steward said. “AAA Emergency Roadside Service crews are getting ready, and we encourage drivers to be prepared, as well.”

AAA Tips for Winter Vehicle Maintenance

Battery : Clean any corrosion from battery posts and cable connections and wash all surfaces with battery terminal cleaner or a solution of baking soda and water. Even at 32 degrees, a battery is 35 percent weaker. At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start. If your battery is 3 years or older, have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary.

: Clean any corrosion from battery posts and cable connections and wash all surfaces with battery terminal cleaner or a solution of baking soda and water. Even at 32 degrees, a battery is 35 percent weaker. At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start. If your battery is 3 years or older, have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary. Tires : Examine tires for tread depth, uneven wearing and cupping. Check tire pressures once a month when tires are cold, before driving for any distance.

: Examine tires for tread depth, uneven wearing and cupping. Check tire pressures once a month when tires are cold, before driving for any distance. Engine : Have any engine drivability problems corrected at a good repair shop. Symptoms like hard starts, rough idling, stalling or diminished power could signal a problem that would be exacerbated by cold weather. Engine hoses and belts should be inspected for wear or cracking.

: Have any engine drivability problems corrected at a good repair shop. Symptoms like hard starts, rough idling, stalling or diminished power could signal a problem that would be exacerbated by cold weather. Engine hoses and belts should be inspected for wear or cracking. Fluids : Important system fluids such as engine coolant/anti-freeze, transmission and brake fluid should be checked and changed at recommended intervals.

: Important system fluids such as engine coolant/anti-freeze, transmission and brake fluid should be checked and changed at recommended intervals. Exhaust : Have your mechanic check the exhaust system for leaks and look for any holes in the trunk and floorboards.

: Have your mechanic check the exhaust system for leaks and look for any holes in the trunk and floorboards. Brakes : Inspect brakes as recommended in your owner’s manual, or sooner if you notice pulsations, pulling, noises while braking or longer stopping distance. Correct minor brake problems promptly.

: Inspect brakes as recommended in your owner’s manual, or sooner if you notice pulsations, pulling, noises while braking or longer stopping distance. Correct minor brake problems promptly. Wipers : Replace worn windshield-wiper blades. Purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad “winter” blades to fight snow and ice build-up. Use cold-weather windshield washer solvent and carry an ice-scraper.

: Replace worn windshield-wiper blades. Purchase one-piece beam-type or rubber-clad “winter” blades to fight snow and ice build-up. Use cold-weather windshield washer solvent and carry an ice-scraper. Lights: Inspect all lights and bulbs and replace burned out bulbs. Clean road grime or clouding from all lenses.

Pack a Vehicle Emergency Kit

Motorists are advised to prepare a winter emergency kit now and stow in the cargo area of their vehicle to have it immediately available should the need arise. AAA warns, more than 40% of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle.

The emergency kit should include:

Fully charged mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger

Bottled water

First-aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Blankets

Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Many of the winter emergency items listed above – plus pre-assembled multi-item kits – are available, at a discount to AAA members in the online store at AAA.com. Emergency kits may also be available at local AAA retail locations.

Ready for Roadside Assistance

Whether hitting the road for the holidays or simply headed to the store, AAA reminds members to make sure their memberships are up to date, have their card or number handy, and to add the AAA mobile app or program the AAA Roadside Assistance number into their mobile phones to easily request assistance if needed.

