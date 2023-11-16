Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Manhattan man

RILEY COUNTY – The Riley County Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Manhattan man.

Ray Newman

The whereabouts of 77-year-old Ray G. Newman are unknown, and public assistance is requested to help locate him.

Ray is likely driving a silver 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Kansas tag 815NXM. The vehicle has white sticker decals in its rear window, and one reads “German Shepherd Dad.” He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, driving east toward Manhattan, Kansas from Riley, Kansas, near the 6400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd., in Manhattan.

Ray is described as a white male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve pearl snap shirt, jeans and brown cowboy boots. Ray is displaying early signs of dementia.

 

If you see Ray Newman, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.

