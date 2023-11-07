Survey to begin Monday on U.S. 24 in Clay County

Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for proposed bridge replacements in Clay County.

The bridges are located on about 2.5 miles of U.S. 24 between Quail Road and the Clay/Riley County line.

The survey will take place on the existing highway alignment.

KDOT estimates the survey to be completed by Feb. 2, 2024 Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Brian Westburg, P.S., Survey Project Manager, KDOT, Bureau of Right of Way, will be in charge of this survey for KDOT. Persons with questions may contact KDOT Public Affairs Manager, Ashley Perez at (785) 826-6799.