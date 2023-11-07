Cloud Co. Comm. College Receives $50k Grant From Earl Bane Foundation

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
Cloud County Community College has received a $50,000 grant from the Earl Bane Foundation. These funds represent an award received by CCCC’s Foundation, and will be used for construction of the college’s Technical Education and Innovation Center. The new facility will provide modern access to quality education in critical need, high-demand careers in Kansas.

“We are grateful for this gift from the Earl Bane Foundation toward our Technical Education & Innovation Center,” said CCCC President Amber Knoettgen. “These funds will be used for equipment that will provide the best educational opportunity for our students.”

The approximately 35,000 square foot Center will house Renewable Energy, which includes Wind and Solar Energy and Drones; Nursing and Allied Health, which also offers high-demand career education for EMT, CNA, CMA, Home Health Aide, and IV Therapy; and Agriculture and Industrial Technology, including welding and CDL training.

Cloud County is in the late stages of fundraising for the Tech Center, and naming opportunities for additional donors are still available.

