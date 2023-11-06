KDOT Announces Approved October Bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Oct. 18, 2023, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Leavenworth ‑ 92‑52 KA‑7100‑01 – K‑92, from the Jefferson/Leavenworth county line east to 15th Street (city of Leavenworth), sealing, 15.2 miles, J M Fahey Construction Company, Grandview, Missouri, $3,869,854.00.

Pottawatomie ‑ 24‑75 KA‑7102‑01 – U.S. 24, from 3.9 miles east of the Riley/Pottawatomie county line east to 12.8 miles east of the Riley/Pottawatomie county line, sealing, 8.9 miles, Vance Brothers Inc. and Subsidiary, Kansas City, Missouri, $493,439.89.

Riley ‑ 18‑81 KA‑7043‑01 – K‑18, from the K‑177/K‑18 east junction east to the Riley/Wabaunsee county line, milling and overlay, 8.9 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $2,086,637.30.

Wabaunsee ‑ 18‑99 KA‑7088‑01 – K‑18, from the Riley/Wabaunsee county line east to the K‑99/K‑18 junction, milling and overlay, 5.2 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $1,215,057.70.

District Two — North Central

Clay ‑ 14 C‑5149‑01 – Bridge, located 5.3 miles south and 1 mile east of Green over tributary to Spring Creek, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $383,996.89.

Cloud ‑ 9‑15 KA‑7150‑01 – K‑9, from the Cloud/Mitchell county line east to the west city limits of Concordia, milling and overlay, 19.4 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $4,079,855.70.

Jewell ‑ 45 KA‑7072‑01 – K‑128, from the U.S. 36/K‑128 east junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line; and U.S. 36, from the K‑128/U.S. 36 west junction east to the west city limits of Mankato, milling and overlay, 22.8 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $4,941,597.27.

Mitchell ‑ 9‑62 KA‑7083‑01 – K‑9, from the U.S. 24/K‑9 junction east to the Mitchell/Cloud county line, milling and overlay, 9.3 miles, Shilling Construction Co. Inc., Manhattan, Kansas, $2,424,384.20.

Morris ‑ 4‑64 KA‑3944‑01 – K‑4, bridge #013 over Level Creek located 0.96 mile north of K‑149, bridge replacement, King Construction Company Inc & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kansas, $1,472,433.61.

District Three — Northwest

Norton ‑ 283‑69 KA‑7151‑01 – U.S. 283, from Washington Street north 0.2 mile, and from the U.S. 36/U.S. 283 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, milling and overlay, 11.5 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $2,866,160.10.

Rawlins ‑ 25‑77 KA‑6995‑01 – K‑25, from the Rawlins/Thomas county line north 16.6 miles to the beginning of portland cement concrete pavement (PCCP) in the city of Atwood, milling and overlay, 16.6 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $3,136,620.81.

Rawlins ‑ 25‑77 KA‑6737‑01 – K‑25, from the U.S. 36/K‑25 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, milling and overlay, 13.2 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $5,664,524.84.

Statewide ‑ 83‑106 KA‑5585‑01 – U.S. 83, from the I‑70/U.S. 83 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, special, 66.9 miles, Ideatek Telcom, Buhler, Kansas, $4,659,649.17.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑7139‑01 – K‑223, from the K‑23/K‑223 junction north to the Sheridan/Decatur county line; and K‑223, from the Sheridan/Decatur county line north to the K‑383/K‑223 junction, milling and overlay, 2.6 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $723,420.55.

District Four — Southeast

Allen ‑ 54‑1 KA‑7153‑01 – U.S. 54, from the end of the portland cement concrete pavement (PCCP) north of LaHarpe east to the Allen/Bourbon county line, ultra thin bonded asphalt surfacing, 12.3 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kansas, $1,694,533.56.

Greenwood ‑ 400‑37 KA‑7154‑01 – U.S. 400, from the Greenwood/Butler county line, east to the K‑99/U.S. 400 east junction, recycle and overlay, 16.3 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $4,655,369.70.

Neosho ‑ 59‑67 KA‑5727‑01 – U.S. 59, bridge #004 over the Neosho River located 2.4 miles north of the K‑47/U.S. 59 junction, bridge replacement, A M Cohron & Son Inc., Atlantic, Iowa, $11,221,481.76.

Wilson ‑ 75‑103 KA‑6924‑01 – U.S. 75, from 4.6 miles north of the city of Altoona north to the Wilson/Woodson county line, sealing, 10.4 miles, Vance Brothers Inc. and Subsidiary, Kansas City, Missouri, $1,163,361.00.

Wilson ‑ 103 C‑5115‑01 – Wilson County, located 1.1 miles north and 0.7 mile east of Roper over Woodruff Creek, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Kansas, $642,500.60.

Wilson ‑ 400‑103 KA‑6883‑01 – Light towers; #1, 103L0005 east of U.S. 75 at exit to Neodesha; #2, 103L0004 in the median of U.S. 400 and 50 feet south of U.S. 75; and #3, 103L0003 1500 feet north of U.S. 75 on southbound off ramp, lighting, 1.0 mile, Phillips Southern Electric Company Inc., Wichita, Kansas, $320,220.00.

Woodson ‑ 104 C‑5154‑01 – Bridge, located 7 miles west and 5.5 miles north of the U.S. 75/U.S. 54 east junction over Turkey Creek, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, B & B Bridge Company LLC, St. Paul, Kansas, $661,821.00.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑7079‑01 – U.S. 160, from the east city limits of Longton east to the Elk/Montgomery county line; and U.S. 160, from the Elk/Montgomery county line east to the U.S. 160/U.S. 75 west junction, sealing, 24.9 miles, Vance Brothers Inc. and Subsidiary, Kansas City, Missouri, $1,172,062.91.

District Five — South Central

Barber ‑ 160‑4 KA‑7051‑01 – U.S.160, from east edge wearing surface of bridge #041 over Medicine River east to the Barber/Harper county line, ultra thin bonded asphalt surfacing, 13.9 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $2,193,709.73.

Butler ‑ 54‑8 KA‑7158‑01 – U.S. 54, from the portland cement concrete pavement (PCCP)/hot mix asphalt transition north to the 4-lane divide/2-lane northbound lanes, milling and overlay, 8.3 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $2,001,378.06.

Butler ‑ 196‑8 KA‑6992‑01 – K‑196, from the Harvey/Butler county line to K‑254, sealing, 18.9 miles, Circle C Paving and Construction LLC, Goddard, Kansas, $1,196,650.56.

Edwards ‑ 50‑24 KA‑7159‑01 – U.S. 50, from the west city limits of Kinsley east to the Edwards/Stafford county line, milling and overlay, 22.8 miles. (Federal Funds)

Pratt ‑ 54‑76 KA‑5784‑01 – U.S. 54, from 1.5 miles east of the Pratt/Kiowa county line east for 0.86 mile (westerly extension); and from 3.8 miles east of the Pratt/Kiowa county line east for 0.45 mile (easterly extension) including bridges #503 and #504, grading and surfacing, 1.3 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kansas, $5,972,226.14.

Rush ‑ 4‑83 KA‑6998‑01 – K‑4, from the Ness/Rush county line to the K‑4/U.S. 183 junction, sealing, 21.5 miles, Heft and Sons LLC, Greensburg, Kansas, $1,149,603.00.

Sedgwick ‑ 54‑87 KA‑7193‑01 – U.S. 54, from the hot mix asphalt (HMA)/portland concrete cement pavement (PCCP) transition east of Hillside east to Rock Road, pavement marking, 4.1 miles, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. and Subsidiaries, Columbia, Missouri, $399,261.05.

Sedgwick ‑ 96‑87 KA‑7162‑01 – K‑96, from North Maize Road east to the Arkansas River bridge, milling and overlay, 5.6 miles, Pearson Construction LLC, Wichita, Kansas, $3,805,812.30.

Sedgwick ‑ 135‑87 KA‑6934‑01 – I‑135, bridge #048 over 85th Street located 5.4 miles north of I‑235 in Park City, bridge repair, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $514,186.02.

Sedgwick ‑ 54‑87 KA‑7160‑01 – U.S. 54, from the hot mix asphalt (HMA)/portland concrete cement pavement (PCCP) transition east of Hillside east to Rock Road, pavement patching, 1.9 miles, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. and Subsidiaries, Columbia, Missouri, $4,966,947.72.

Sedgwick ‑ 54‑87 KA‑6936‑01 – U.S. 54, bridge #118 on south 343rd Street west over U.S. 54, located 3.03 miles east of K‑251, bridge repair, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $269,705.71.

District Six — Southwest

Finney ‑ 83‑28 KA‑5707‑01 – U.S. 83B, bridge #004 over the Arkansas River located 0.74 mile south of the south U.S. 50 junction, bridge replacement, Reece Construction Company, Inc., Salina, Kansas, $9,298,723.71.

The following projects are approved from the Sept. 20, 2023, letting.

Douglas – 23 TE-0496 01 – Baldwin City, 11th Street from High to U.S. 56; High Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street; 2nd Street from Fremont to U.S. 56; Quayle Street from 6th Street to the Middle School, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.1 miles, Killough Construction Inc., Ottawa, Kansas, $674,955.08.

Wyandotte ‑ 105 N‑0728‑01 – Edwardsville, 98th Street from Kansas Avenue to north city limits, grading and surfacing, 1.0 mile, McAnany Construction Inc., Shawnee, Kansas, $5,624,162.30.

Montgomery ‑ 75‑63 KA‑6448‑01 ‑ U.S. 75, from Morningside Drive to north city limits in Independence, grading and surfacing, 0.5 mile, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kansas, $612,646.85.