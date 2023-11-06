Sporting sweeps St. Louis with 2-1 win to advance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

By Sam Kovzan – Sporting Kansas City

Logan Ndenbe fired Sporting ahead on the stroke of halftime and Daniel Salloi dispatched the match-winner in the 73rd minute as Kansas City swept the Round One Best-of-3 series and became the second No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in MLS postseason history. St. Louis salvaged a late consolation goal through Celio Pompeu, but after suffering a 4-1 smackdown on home soil in Game 1 seven days ago and falling short once more on Sunday, the expansion club saw its inaugural campaign end abruptly against a superior Sporting side.

Victorious in five straight MLS matches since the start of October, upstart Sporting will now begin preparation for the single-game conference semifinals on the weekend of Nov. 25-26 against either No. 4 seed Houston Dynamo FC or No. 5 seed Real Salt Lake. Manager Peter Vermes’ men—who will play on the road for the remainder of their 2023 playoff journey—have now progressed to the conference semifinals four times since 2018, tied for the most in MLS.

Children’s Mercy Park welcomed a record-equaling crowd of 21,650 on Sunday and provided the perfect setting for a heavyweight bout between bitter adversaries. Sporting’s lineup featured just one change from an emphatic 4-1 triumph in Game 1 last weekend as captain Johnny Russell returned to the fray in place of Khiry Shelton. The visitors, meanwhile, made three changes along the backline as defenders Kyle Hiebert, Akil Watts and Josh Yaro moved from the bench to the starting XI in addition to target forward Sam Adeniran replacing Aziel Jackson.

Gadi Kinda, an unplayable midfield force who racked up two goals and two assists in the two-game sweep of St. Louis, was involved in Sporting’s first two chances within the first half-hour. The Israeli playmaker had a 25-yard curler deflect marginally wide before sending a long diagonal ball to the equally impressive Salloi, who left Watts in the dust along the touchline before unleashing a shot that Roman Burki saved at the near post.

After a cagey and disjointed start to proceedings, the game opened up nicely with Kinda, Salloi, Pulido and Russell putting St. Louis on the backfoot. Sporting would draw first blood on the final consequential kick of the first half, surging ahead 1-0 off the foot of Ndenbe. An intricately worked attack on the left side of the penalty area saw Salloi slither past a defender and play the ball to Pulido with his back to goal. Pulido then flicked a clever pass into the path of Ndenbe, who finished into the far corner with his weaker right foot. The Belgian left back, who on Sunday made his 50th appearance for Sporting in all competitions, has now scored in back-to-back matches after scoring zero goals in his first 93 professional games. Pulido, meanwhile, has assisted on three of Sporting’s six playoff goals after tabbing three assists during the entire 2023 regular season.

Staring elimination in the face, St. Louis committed numbers forward during a frantic if not exasperating second half. Sporting center back Andreu Fontas did well to block a dangerous shot from Indiana Vassilev in the 50th minute before midfield talisman Eduard Lowen sent an audacious curler inches over the bar from distance shortly thereafter.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia, making his 250th MLS start in the regular season and playoffs combined, was seldom tested on Sunday but produced a crucial save in the 58th minute, dropping low to cast aside a powerful header from Joao Klauss off Vassilev’s teasing cross. Vassilev then had another effort blocked through traffic in the 67th minute, this time off the head of staunch center back Dany Rosero.