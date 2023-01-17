Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Midnight Wednesday For Kansas Counties

Counties in Kansas: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud.
Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, and Concordia.
* WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.
* WHEN: From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 511.