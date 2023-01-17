KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Midnight Wednesday For Kansas Counties

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Counties in Kansas: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud.

Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, and Concordia.

* WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 511.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
January 16th
Next article
Commissioner Susan K. Duffy elected Chair of KCC
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

$3.6 Million Allocated to Nebraska Nursing Student School Health Initiative

Derek Nester -
Lincoln, Neb. – The Covid-19 Crisis Response Workforce Cooperative Agreement...

Commissioner Susan K. Duffy elected Chair of KCC

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – At today's annual Kansas Corporation Commission Organizational...

January 16th

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of the weekend in the Twin Valley League Tournament 

First Baby Of 2023 Welcomed Wednesday At CMH

Derek Nester -
MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) welcomed its first...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.