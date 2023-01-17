Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Midnight Wednesday For Kansas Counties

- Advertisement -

Counties in Kansas: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud.

Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, and Concordia.

* WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 511.