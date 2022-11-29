KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Washington & Gage Counties

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE: Republic and Washington Counties. Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN: Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS: Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Royals pitcher Jose Cuas named 2022 Tony Conigliaro Award winner
Next article
11-29-22 KU MEN WIN-HUSKERS NEW COACH-WORLD CUP TIES
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

11-29-22 KU MEN WIN-HUSKERS NEW COACH-WORLD CUP TIES

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8204678-11-29-22-ku-men-win-huskers-new-coach-world-cup-ties

Royals pitcher Jose Cuas named 2022 Tony Conigliaro Award winner

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Boston Red Sox announced today that...

A hotter, drier future could change how we eat, how we breathe and where we get our water

Derek Nester -
Harvest Public Media | By Elizabeth Rembert, David Condos,...

Kansas legislators say it’s time to fix mental health bed shortages

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 28, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.