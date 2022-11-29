Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Washington & Gage Counties

- Advertisement -

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

* WHAT: Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE: Republic and Washington Counties. Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN: Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS: Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.