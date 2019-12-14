Snow & Wintery Mix Expected Sunday Through Monday Across The Area

An upper level storm system will move east across the region through Monday afternoon. Light snow will develop from west to east across the area Tonight, the snow will become heavier during the afternoon hours of Sunday.

Sunday night there may be a slight break in the heavier precipitation before another round of moderate snow moves east across the region Monday morning. The upper level storm system will shift east of the area Monday night therefore the steady snow should dwindle down to snow showers late Monday afternoon. Most areas will see 2 to 4 inches of snow with some higher amounts across the I-70 corridor.

Freezing drizzle or freezing rain may develop south of I-70 which could accumulate 0.05” to 0.15”of ice. Motorist will need to drive with caution late Tonight through late Monday afternoon with roadways becoming snow covered and slick.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 6 AM SUNDAY – 6 PM MONDAY

WHAT: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN: Two rounds of snow are forecast, the first beginning before sunrise on Sunday and lasting through the day. A lull in the snow is possible Sunday night before a second round of snow moves in Monday morning and lasts into Monday afternoon. The majority of the snow is forecast to fall on Sunday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 511.