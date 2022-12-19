Winter Storm Watch Issued For Kansas Counties

- Advertisement -

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

* WHAT: 4 or more inches of snowfall along with strong northwest winds will cause blizzard conditions along with wind chill indices of 25 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE: North central, northeast, and east central KS.

* WHEN: Late Wednesday night through Thursday evening for the winter storm watch. Thursday morning through Friday morning for the wind chill watch.

* IMPACTS: Any travel Thursday night through Friday evening is strongly discouraged due to blizzard conditions. Extremely dangerous wind chills will cause frostbite within minutes. If you leave the safety of being indoors, you are putting your life at risk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow and blizzard conditions that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

A Wind Chill Watch means the there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.