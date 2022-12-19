TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/19/2022

- Advertisement -

TC Energy continues response and recovery effort

8:00 a.m. CT — December 19, 2022

We continue to progress our response and oil recovery effort at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas, including:

As of Dec. 18, 5 p.m. CT, we have recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from the creek (13,877 barrels of oil and water). Our recovery rates have the potential to slow by the upcoming cold weather in the area.

We have established a notification system for community members to sign-up and receive the latest updates on our recovery efforts.

We continue to respond in Unified Command with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). EPA has released an interactive tool that shows updated data on response efforts. This will be updated daily.

The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continue to advance. This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from PHMSA.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.