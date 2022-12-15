TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/15/2022

- Advertisement -

Incident response and oil recovery continue

9:40 a.m. CT — December 15, 2022

We continue to progress our response and oil recovery effort at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas, including:

Safely restarting the Keystone section that extends from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois on Dec. 14 th .

As of Dec. 14, 5 p.m. CT, we have recovered 3,035 barrels of oil from the creek (5,567 barrels of oil and water).

We have excavated the area around the impacted segment of pipeline, which is a milestone in the repair and investigation process.

We have established a reporting system for anyone in the surrounding area to communicate sightings of impacted wildlife and are working with a third-party environmental agency to assist in our response.

The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continue to advance. This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from PHMSA.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.