KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Debbie Cox registers new voters at the United Wireless Convention Center in Dodge City in 2022. (Whitney Hodgin/Dodge City Daily Globe)
Regional NewsKansas News

Federal lawsuit says Dodge City’s election system keeps Latino candidates out of office

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector
December 15, 2022

TOPEKA — A coalition of voting rights groups says Dodge City’s election system is designed to prevent the community’s Latino population from holding office on the city commission.

In a complaint filed late Thursday in federal court, the coalition argues the “at-large” election system is unconstitutional and a violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The lawsuit was filed by the UCLA Voting Rights Project, American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, the national ACLU, and New York City-based law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton. The city uses an at-large election system, in which all city residents can vote for each of the five seats on the city commission.

About 65% of Dodge City’s residents are Latino. But the election system, plaintiffs argue, allows the city’s white voting bloc to prevent the Latino population from electing candidates. No Latino candidate has been elected to the commission this century.

The coalition says a map that divides the city into five voting districts would give the Latino population the opportunity to hold at least two seats on the commission.

Abena Mainoo, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb, said the firm “is proud to stand with our partners at UCLA and the ACLU in challenging the systematic exclusion of Latine voters from full participation in our democracy.”

“The law requires that Latine voters in Dodge City — and throughout this country — have an equal opportunity to participate in the political process,” Mainoo said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Dodge City voters Miguel Coca and Alejandro Rangel-Lopez.

Rangel-Lopez is a civic engagement activist who was a plaintiff in 2018 when the ACLU sued Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox for moving Dodge City’s only polling site to a location outside the city limits. The lawsuit was dismissed after Cox agreed to maintain multiple polling sites for future elections.

The latest lawsuit points to a dramatic rise in the Latino population in Dodge City over the past 20 years, influenced largely by the meatpacking industry. The lawsuit says the lack of success by “Latine-preferred” candidates in Dodge City reflects the larger trend in Ford County, where no Latino residents hold any elected office.

“Dodge City’s at-large scheme intentionally and effectively dilutes the political voices of Latine Kansans in Dodge City,” said Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas. “This system is reflective of a broader problem in Kansas, where those in power systematically seek to diminish minority voters and exclude them from the governing process. The Latine population in Dodge City deserves equal voice in shaping their local government, and federal law demands it.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 prohibits attempts to dilute voting power based on race or color. The lawsuit also cites the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as well as the 15th Amendment, which prohibits intentional racial discrimination.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Coach’s Corner: Axtell Girls Basketball Wrap – 12/16/2022
Next article
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Not just any oil spill. The Keystone pipeline dumped notoriously hard-to-clean ‘dilbit’ in Kansas

Derek Nester -
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Each day that...

Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector December 15, 2022 TOPEKA —...

Coach’s Corner: Axtell Girls Basketball Wrap – 12/16/2022

Sunflower State Radio -
Coach's Corner: Axtell Girls Basketball Wrap - 12/16/2022

Coach’s Corner: Centralia Girls Basketball with Dusty Thompson – 12/16/2022

Sunflower State Radio -
Coach's Corner: Centralia Girls Basketball with Dusty Thompson - 12/16/2022

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.