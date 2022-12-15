KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKNDY News

EPA personnel continue to oversee cleanup operations of Mill Creek and surrounding area

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LENEXA, KAN. (DEC. 15, 2022) – On-scene coordinators (OSCs) and a public information officer (PIO) from EPA Region 7 continue to remain on-scene at the pipeline rupture and oil discharge near Washington, Kansas.

Response crews continue to focus on cleanup and recovery operations in Mill Creek, and additional equipment – such as heated skimmers, diaphragm pumps, and additional frac tanks – are en route to the scene. Response crews are also preparing for colder weather that may impact oil recovery.

A total of 414 personnel reported to the scene on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This number includes personnel from EPA, U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), state and local agencies, TC Energy, and TC Energy contractors. Response crews have recovered 233,814 gallons (5,567 barrels) of oil-water mixture from Mill Creek; 5,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated soil; and nine cubic yards of oily solids.

Response statistics also indicate that four deceased mammals have been recovered, along with 71 fish. Wildlife assessment crews are continuing their assessment observations of impacted wildlife. All deceased and impacted wildlife are being assessed by biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).

EPA has received numerous inquiries about the nature of the oil that was discharged from the ruptured pipeline. The material discharged from the ruptured pipeline was diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil.

12-15-22 AOW-WORLD CUP-TNF NFL FBALL-UCLA TO BIG 10
TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/15/2022
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

