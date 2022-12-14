KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/14/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TC Energy restarts Keystone section unaffected by incident

7:40 p.m. CT — December 14, 2022

TC Energy has communicated with its regulators and customers about today’s restart of the Keystone Pipeline System sections unaffected by the Milepost 14 Incident. This restart facilitates safe transportation of the energy that customers and North Americans rely on. This section extends from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois.

The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continues to advance. This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from PHMSA.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map

Derek Nester -
by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector December 14, 2022 TOPEKA —...

TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/13/2022

Derek Nester -
3:30 p.m. CT — December 13, 2022 Our ongoing efforts...

12-14-22 HS BBALL RECAP-ROYALS SIGN A FREE AGENT

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8214694-12-14-22-hs-bball-recap-royals-sign-a-free-agent

12-14-22 WYATT THOMPSON-VOICE OF THE WILDCATS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8214657-12-14-22-wyatt-thompson-voice-of-the-wildcats

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.