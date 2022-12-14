TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/14/2022

- Advertisement -

TC Energy restarts Keystone section unaffected by incident

7:40 p.m. CT — December 14, 2022

TC Energy has communicated with its regulators and customers about today’s restart of the Keystone Pipeline System sections unaffected by the Milepost 14 Incident. This restart facilitates safe transportation of the energy that customers and North Americans rely on. This section extends from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois.

The affected segment of the Keystone Pipeline System remains safely isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continues to advance. This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from PHMSA.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.